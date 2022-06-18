American Trust Purchases Shares of 3,956 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.94. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.61.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

