American Trust Takes $1.22 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.