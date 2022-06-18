Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.60.

NYSE:AMP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.10. 1,066,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,593. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.16 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

