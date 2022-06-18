Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NASDAQ AMRX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 982,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.33 million, a PE ratio of 159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $497.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.