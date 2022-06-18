Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD) Shares Up 2.1%

Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.13. 1,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94.
