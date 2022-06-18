ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,243,600 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 2,705,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AUKUF opened at $12.02 on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

About ams-OSRAM (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

