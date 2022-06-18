ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,243,600 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 2,705,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of AUKUF opened at $12.02 on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.
