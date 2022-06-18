Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $42,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,724,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.69 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

