Analysts Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target at $674.00

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $668.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $419.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.90. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $411.39 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

