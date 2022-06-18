Analysts Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $44.63

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
PHR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE PHR opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.