Analysts Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $44.63

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 827.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 121,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Phreesia by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Phreesia by 21.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

