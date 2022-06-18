Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANGI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. Angi has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

