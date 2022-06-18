Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.40- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $553.41.

Shares of ANTM opened at $444.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $497.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.06.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Anthem by 72.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

