ApeCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $291.19 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00017932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $957.06 million and approximately $291.19 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $699.45 or 0.03925452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005604 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00100664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014915 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

