Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 6,511 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 3.46% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter.

JPSE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,533. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72.

