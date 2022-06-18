Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 3,525 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 336,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 283.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

Shares of IAGG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.30. 880,462 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58.

