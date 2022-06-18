Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,943,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,943. The company has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

