Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,899.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,933. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.54. 1,554,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,991. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.23 and its 200-day moving average is $210.12.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

