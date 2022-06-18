Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.75. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

