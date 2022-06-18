Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.09. 2,265,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,242. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.66 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

