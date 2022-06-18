Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $10.94 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 0.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,807,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. 2,348,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,969. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.89 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

