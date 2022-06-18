Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $4.08 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 618,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,629,000 after purchasing an additional 125,195 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 664,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,303. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

