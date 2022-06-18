Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $42.52 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $42,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,975. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

