Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

MDT traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,299,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.