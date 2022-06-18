Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 6,511 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 3.46% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,533. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.