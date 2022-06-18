Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,496,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.54. 1,554,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,991. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average of $210.12.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $645,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,915 shares in the company, valued at $154,796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,227 shares of company stock worth $1,558,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

