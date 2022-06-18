Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 6.17% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QEMM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QEMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $70.94.

