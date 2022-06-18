Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. 16,943,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,281,943. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

