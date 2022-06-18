Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,470 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $353,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 822.7% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.38. 4,446,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,720. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.33 and a 200 day moving average of $332.14.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

