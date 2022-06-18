Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 170 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CME Group by 88,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,571,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

