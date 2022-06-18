Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,740 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

