Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,676 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $87.79. 3,397,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,520.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.