Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,780 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF remained flat at $$15.08 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 412,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,807. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

