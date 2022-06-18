Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 285 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,289 shares of company stock valued at $427,152,941 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

