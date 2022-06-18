Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 490 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,299 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.96.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,455,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.62. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

