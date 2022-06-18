Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Down to $17.47

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $16.00. Arcellx shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 37,329 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.61). On average, analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $814,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

