Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Up 24.0% in May

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 274,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 530,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ASC opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

ASC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

