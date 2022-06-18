Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Up 24.0% in May

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 274,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 530,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of ASC opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
