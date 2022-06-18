Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Director Steven B. Mckeever Purchases 2,775 Shares of Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 516,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

