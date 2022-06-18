Arweave Price Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $7.78 or 0.00040527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $259.74 million and $20.18 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

