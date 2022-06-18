ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €940.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($979.17) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. Barclays set a €950.00 ($989.58) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($880.21) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($729.17) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($812.50) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

