Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Assure alerts:

NASDAQ:IONM opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $20.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.59. Assure has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Assure had a negative return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assure will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assure (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.