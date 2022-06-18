AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ALOT stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.75. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.
About AstroNova (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
