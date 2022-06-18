AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ALOT stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.75. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.