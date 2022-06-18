Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.00

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.21), with a volume of 264601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.30).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.67.

In other news, insider William Russell bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($28,887.00).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

