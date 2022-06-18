Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.48

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 862700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.71) to GBX 720 ($8.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.74) to GBX 660 ($8.01) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.24) to GBX 498 ($6.04) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

