AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 2.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,142.44.

AZO stock traded down $8.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,992.55. The company had a trading volume of 412,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,430. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,376.77 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,046.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,998.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,282 shares of company stock worth $15,377,334 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.