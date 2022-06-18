B. Riley Cuts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $48.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FORM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,452,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $37,102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 684,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after purchasing an additional 436,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

