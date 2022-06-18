B. Riley Lowers Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Bank of Princeton stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Princeton will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

