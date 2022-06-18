B. Riley Lowers Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.04. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

