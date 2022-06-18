Balancer Trading Down 39.5% Over Last 7 Days (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for about $3.87 or 0.00021111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $156.87 million and $13.75 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Balancer

Balancer is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 50,312,279 coins and its circulating supply is 40,555,807 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

