Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.82.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NTLA opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.