Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BPRN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BPRN opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Princeton will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 9.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

