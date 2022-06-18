Barclays Raises Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $41.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.57.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,327 shares of company stock worth $4,956,689. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.